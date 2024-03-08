Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,021 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX opened at $906.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $838.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $790.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

