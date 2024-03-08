Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 189,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,414,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 610,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,309,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,967 shares of company stock valued at $28,667,758. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.