Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes $169,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.60. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $183.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Assurant

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.