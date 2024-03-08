Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLX opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.08. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

