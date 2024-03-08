Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR opened at $147.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,182 shares of company stock worth $5,564,769 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

