Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Range Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NYSE:RRC opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

