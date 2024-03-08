Range Resources’ (RRC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $36.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of RRC opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.83. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

