RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Director Acquires $33,960.00 in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,764.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, James Kao bought 2,289 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $38,844.33.

On Thursday, February 29th, James Kao bought 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, James Kao bought 4,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, James Kao bought 6,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, James Kao bought 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $85,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, James Kao purchased 12,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $216,600.00.

RBB stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.95. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 151,140 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 59.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 81,780 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,565 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBB shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

