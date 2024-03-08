Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 526,163 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 86,013 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Reading International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Reading International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

