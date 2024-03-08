Realty Income (NYSE:O) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on O. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.96.

O opened at $52.24 on Thursday. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

