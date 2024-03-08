Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $346,365.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.71, for a total value of $934,710.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $973.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $943.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $866.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.41.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $932,571,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after buying an additional 669,517 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after buying an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

