Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

RGLS opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

