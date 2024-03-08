Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RENT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.60 price target on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Shares of RENT opened at $0.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,870,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,870,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,780.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,559 shares of company stock valued at $306,249. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rent the Runway by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rent the Runway by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rent the Runway by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Free Report

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.