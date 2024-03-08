Repay’s (RPAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.
In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $56,408.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,261.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Repay by 325.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Repay by 53.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
