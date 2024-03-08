Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CEO Ark Jon Vander Sells 5,446 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RSG stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.58 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

