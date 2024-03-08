Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LendingTree (TREE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) recently:
- 2/28/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.
- 2/28/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/28/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2024 – LendingTree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/24/2024 – LendingTree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/8/2024 – LendingTree had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
LendingTree Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
