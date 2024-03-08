REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

About REV Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 4,975.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 509,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after buying an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 563.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in REV Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

