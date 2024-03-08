REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of REV Group stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. REV Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $21.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.
REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.
