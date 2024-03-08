Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of RZLT opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.62.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). On average, research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daron Evans bought 41,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 61,900 shares of company stock worth $85,580 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RZLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rezolute by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter worth $69,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 72.5% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 65.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

