Ricardo plc (RCDO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.80 on April 11th

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RCDO opened at GBX 433 ($5.50) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 468.06. Ricardo has a 12-month low of GBX 394.01 ($5.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 619.60 ($7.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58. The firm has a market cap of £269.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,273.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Judith Cottrell purchased 6,782 shares of Ricardo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £29,772.98 ($37,787.76). 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

