Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIGL. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RIGL

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RIGL opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $268.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 16,421,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,617,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 495,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 79,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.