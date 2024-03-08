Robert W. Baird Upgrades Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SQSP. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $32.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Squarespace

In other news, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,924,246.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,824,107 shares in the company, valued at $109,254,736.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $289,146.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,708 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,330. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 266.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Squarespace by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Squarespace by 503.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

