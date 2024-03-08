Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) General Counsel Arjun Kampani Sells 31,394 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,424.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 522,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,751,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 74.64% and a negative return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,088 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 83,514 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,395 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,596 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 244,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,949 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

