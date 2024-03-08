Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $272,392.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roku Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

