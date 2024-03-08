Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Rollins alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $652,896. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,553,000 after buying an additional 211,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,147,000 after acquiring an additional 569,215 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after buying an additional 189,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,395,000 after buying an additional 146,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.