Ross Cotton Acquires 250,000 Shares of Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) Stock

Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM – Get Free Report) insider Ross Cotton purchased 250,000 shares of Balkan Mining and Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,500.00 ($12,012.99).

Ross Cotton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Balkan Mining and Minerals alerts:

On Thursday, December 7th, Ross Cotton bought 50,000 shares of Balkan Mining and Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,100.00 ($4,610.39).

Balkan Mining and Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 28.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

About Balkan Mining and Minerals

Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of lithium and borates in Canada and the Balkans region of Serbia. The company holds 100% interest in the Gorge Lithium project comprises of 12 claims covering 45.1 square kilometers, the Tango Lithium project consists of 41 contiguous claims covering 8.64 square kilometers, the Arrel Lithium project consists of 6 claims covering 27.13 square kilometers, and the Barbara Project consists of 212 exploration claims covering 45 square kilometers, located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balkan Mining and Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balkan Mining and Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.