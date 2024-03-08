Ross Stores, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.18. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

