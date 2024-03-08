Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.64-5.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90. Ross Stores also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.29-1.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.21.

ROST opened at $146.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

