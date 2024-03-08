Roth Capital Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

