Round Hill Asset Management Has $285,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after buying an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $134.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.42 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,982 shares of company stock worth $32,608,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.