Rover Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical volume of 264 call options.

In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $208,888.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,710.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,465,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,707,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 19,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $208,888.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,710.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,217 shares of company stock worth $2,711,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,526,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 678.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 409.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 257,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,718,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,097,000 after purchasing an additional 339,281 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 1.94. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

