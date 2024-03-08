Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 191,317 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.38% of Chubb worth $322,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $248.82 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $257.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.55 and a 200 day moving average of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

