Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 389,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GSK were worth $292,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. SAL Trading LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth about $1,228,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in GSK during the third quarter worth about $45,114,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,782 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after purchasing an additional 43,753 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

