Royal Bank of Canada Has $338.49 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 991.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $338,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $286.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

