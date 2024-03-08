Royal Bank of Canada Has $355.90 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.34% of Stryker worth $355,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,652,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 94,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,889,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 14,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Stryker by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $176,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stryker by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $357.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $359.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.40.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.