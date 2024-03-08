Royal Bank of Canada Has $364.46 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $364,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 339.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $209.08 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.84 and a 200 day moving average of $239.89.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

