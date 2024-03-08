Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $234,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $117.99.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

