Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,182,706 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.35% of Schlumberger worth $286,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,733,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $50.78 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.