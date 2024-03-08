Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 280,775 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.21% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $277,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $56.92 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $57.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

