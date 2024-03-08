Royal Bank of Canada Sells 108,638 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 108,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.48% of Hess worth $225,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.60. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

