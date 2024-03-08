Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,639 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 651,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.61% of Roper Technologies worth $315,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $546.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $543.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.64.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

