Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,597,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.20% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $255,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,005,000 after buying an additional 1,183,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $97.06 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $98.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,300,007.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,541.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 53,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,300,007.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,541.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,967 shares of company stock worth $28,667,758 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.