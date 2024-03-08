Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 17,565 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $33,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMT opened at $204.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.07 and a 200 day moving average of $190.14. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

