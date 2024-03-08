Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 3,160 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 170,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $273.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $277.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

