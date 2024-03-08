Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 47,776 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,776 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Apollo Global Management worth $25,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $110.94 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

