Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 502,630 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 502,630 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CRH by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CRH by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $82.55 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

