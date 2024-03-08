Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,754,000 after acquiring an additional 79,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 165.5% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 25,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,089.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,020.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $971.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,098.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.