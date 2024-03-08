Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of American International Group worth $24,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $75.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. American International Group’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

