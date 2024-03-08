Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $23,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $513,406,000 after purchasing an additional 140,552 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,313,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.87.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $457.28 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.72.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

