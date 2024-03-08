Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.92 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

