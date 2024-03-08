Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 16,564 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $30,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $85.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.